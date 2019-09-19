Edmonton house shut down after criminal and drug activity: Alberta sheriffs

Alberta sheriffs obtained a court order and shut down a house north of downtown Edmonton they allege is a “source of drug activity and violence.”

A community safety order took effect at noon on Thursday, closing the residence at 12005 96 Street for 90 days and placing the property under conditions and supervision for two years after that.

The order states the owner and any other occupants must vacate the house for 90 days.

On Thursday, crews boarded up the house, changed the locks and put up a fence around the property.

This latest step from the Alberta SCAN unit (Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods), comes after an Edmonton police investigation.

Officers have responded to two home invasions there — one in April 2019 and another in July 2019.

In March 2019, EPS investigators obtained a search warrant for the property and seized drugs, a sawed-off shotgun, imitation firearms and other weapons, according to a news release from the province.

The search warrant resulted in criminal charges against the homeowner. As of Thursday, the case remained before the courts.

SCAN itself doesn’t lay criminal charges. The unit does, however, work with municipal policing partners to deal with property, to ensure owners are held accountable for activities occurring on their property.

“Under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act, a complaint from the public is the only way SCAN can launch a formal investigation,” the province explained in a news release Thursday.

“In response to a complaint from the community about drug activity, SCAN began its investigation in December 2018. SCAN investigators confirmed drug activity and issued a warning letter to the owner, who resides there, on Dec. 13, 2018.

“Since then, there has been evidence of continued criminal activity at the property.”

SCAN has the authority to monitor the property and enforce conditions until Nov. 19, 2021.

“Our government is committed to taking any measures necessary to investigate, disrupt and dismantle serious criminal activity like the trade in illicit drugs,” Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said in a statement.

“We value the SCAN unit and have the utmost appreciation for its tireless work in ensuring Albertans are safe, secure and protected in their communities.”