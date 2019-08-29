B.C. residents arrested after cocaine seized in Edmonton drug investigation

Three British Columbia residents are facing numerous drug trafficking-related charges after an Edmonton investigation yielded cocaine, cash and cars.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams‘ investigation began in July after drug-trafficking concerns were brought up with police.

On Aug. 20, ALERT officers, along with members of the Edmonton Police Service, searched a home in the central-Edmonton neighbourhood of Garneau, as well as a storage unit on the west side of the city in Lewis Estates.

During the search, police found:

4.8 kilograms of cocaine

$16,380 cash

two prohibited handgun magazines

two BMW vehicles

Some of the cocaine had been pressed with what appears to be a mouse and the number seven, according to photos supplied by ALERT.

The approximate street value of the drugs seized would be around $480,000, according to numbers provided by ALERT.

Matthew Bailey, 28, and Morgan De La Ronde, 22, from Kelowna and Devon Burtch, 26, from Kamloops are facing charges related to the possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of a prohibited device.

According to ALERT, the three had previously been charged with similar offences in Prince George, B.C.