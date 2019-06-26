ALERT seizes $130K worth of drugs, cash, guns during Red Deer raids

Four suspected drug traffickers were arrested and more than $130,000 worth of drugs and cash seized during raids on several different properties in central Alberta this past month.

The bulk of the seizures occurred on Friday, June 21, when ALERT’s organized crime team carried out three search warrants at homes in Red Deer and one at an acreage in Red Deer County, with the assistance of Red Deer RCMP.

READ MORE: Plethora of drugs, $61K cash, 9 guns seized in large central Alberta trafficking bust

Investigators seized $2,845 in cash and more than $110,000 worth of drugs, including:

1,145 tablets of various illicit prescription drugs, including oxycodone, morphine and clonazepam

161 grams of fentanyl powder

128 grams of methamphetamine

35 grams of cocaine

346 grams of a cocaine buffing agent

194 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

51 grams of cannabis resin

12 cannabis plants

900 grams of dried cannabis

Two rifles, a handgun and a stolen vehicle were also seized. ALERT said one rifle had its serial number filed off while the handgun has been confirmed as stolen.

READ MORE: Members of Hells Angels support club charged with trafficking: ALERT

Three people were charged as a result of the busts last week.

Ryan Guy, 43, was charged with eight counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing proceeds of crime.

James Holley, 45, was been charged with four counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, three firearms offences, as well as one count each of possession of stolen property and possessing the proceeds of crime.

Michael Rewega, 38, was charged with possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and four firearms offences.

READ MORE: 7 people charged after cocaine, guns, money seized in Red Deer

Meanwhile, in a separate investigation that concluded on June 7, ALERT investigators searched a home in Red Deer’s Morrisroe neighbourhood and seized 170 grams of cocaine and $150 in cash.

Megan Keddy, 36, was arrested and charged with possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

“Getting these drugs and guns off the streets of Red Deer goes a long way to making the community that much safer,” ALERT regional teams Insp. Sean Boser said in a statement.

READ MORE: How a Canadian city is dealing with its highest crime levels in over a decade

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).