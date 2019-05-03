Members of Hells Angels support club charged with trafficking: ALERT

Police have charged members of an outlaw motorcycle group in central Alberta with drug trafficking.

The two-year investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) looked into allegations of organized crime and drug trafficking by the Syndicate motorcycle club in Red Deer, Alta.

In a Friday news release, ALERT explained that Syndicate is a support club of the Hells Angels.

“Support clubs are typically utilized to carry out lower-level dirty work for the Hells Angels, such as drug trafficking and expanding territory to secondary markets,” ALERT stated.

Three homes in Red Deer were searched by police as part of the investigation, during which the following items were seized:

Three kilograms of cocaine

Nine kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent

2.8 kilograms of cannabis

A handgun

An SKS rifle

Four vehicles (motorcycles)

$78,794 cash proceeds of crime

In total, an estimated $350,000 worth of drugs was seized.

ALERT alleges that members of the club were involved in an “extensive drug trafficking network” that operated in the Red Deer area.

“Casey Chapin, 33, and Joel Befus, 32, are both full-patch members of the support club and have been charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine, along with a range of other offences,” ALERT stated. “Bailey Chapin, a 29-year-old woman, was also charged.”

Both Casey and Bailey Chapin were released on bail after their initial court appearances. Befus was also released on bail with numerous conditions.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community is asked to report it by calling their call local police, or contacting Crime Stoppers.