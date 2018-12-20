7 people charged after cocaine, guns, money seized in Red Deer

Seven people were arrested and drugs, firearms, cash and vehicles were seized after an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) investigation in Red Deer.

On Dec. 13, ALERT’s Red Deer organized crime and gang team searched homes in the Pines and Vanier Woods neighbourhoods.

Police said they found $66,000 worth of cocaine, along with further evidence of drug trafficking, including scales, score sheets and packaging materials.

Officers also found three firearms: a Ruger handgun, an SKS rifle, and a shotgun.

Police seized the guns, along with ammunition, 662 grams of cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, two vehicles, and $60,330 in cash.

ALERT said 23-year-old Stephen Jones was the primary focus of the investigation. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and nine firearms offences.

Jones, along with six other people, face a total of 51 charges related to drugs and firearms offences.

The seven accused are:

Stephen Jones, a 23-year-old man

Colby Ingimarson, a 22-year-old man

Mackenzie Ingimarson, a 20-year old woman

Vincent Tyrell Williams, a 24-year-old man

Shaydin Proulx, a 21-year-old woman

Gavin Forslund, a 24-year-old man

Josh Martens, a 22-year-old man

No images of the seized items were immediately available.

