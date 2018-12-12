ALERT makes $1M drug bust in Edmonton

More than $1 million worth of cocaine and meth has been seized in Edmonton after three homes were searched at the end of November.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said nearly nine kilograms of cocaine, as well as methamphetamine and cannabis resin were found in the homes in Hogdson, Terwillegar and Mill Woods. The homes were searched on Nov. 27.

The investigation, which started in October, led to police seizing:

Both the handguns had their serial numbers removed, but police will perform forensic analysis and ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in any crimes, ALERT said.

Three people were arrested on Tuesday and are each facing several charges.

James Jackson, a 44-year-old man from Edmonton, is charged with: conspiracy to traffic cocaine; possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x4); production of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of proceeds of crime; and eight firearms-related charges.

Richard Comely, a 37-year-old man from Leduc, is charged with: conspiracy to traffic cocaine; possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; and production of a controlled substance.

Scott Doberstein, a 38-year-old man from Leduc, is charged with: conspiracy to traffic cocaine; possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; and production of a controlled substance.

ALERT was assisted in the investigation by Alberta Sheriffs, the Edmonton Police Service and the RCMP.

Police will speak to media about the bust on Wednesday afternoon.