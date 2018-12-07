Around $85K worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Westlock

Two people are facing charges after around $85,000 worth of drugs was seized in Westlock, Alta., including nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine.

Members of the Westlock RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams searched a rural property near the central Alberta town on Dec. 5.

Police said they had received a tip that the two residents were involved in drug trafficking.

Inside the home police said they found:

“Removing this quantity of drugs off the streets helps to ensure the safety of all Westlock and area residents. Our members will continue to work with our law enforcement partners in combatting the illegal drug trade,” Westlock Detachment Commander Staff Sgt. Al Baird said.

D’arcy Payne, 45, and Misty Payne, 41, are both facing five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a one count of possession of the proceeds of crime.

“I believe this is one of Westlock’s largest drug seizures ever, and came as the result of our two agencies sharing intelligence and working collaboratively,” ALERT spokesperson Mike Tucker said Friday.

“Meth is a horrible drug and more often than not fuels property crime. A seizure like this will have an immediate impact in the rural area.”

D’arcy is also facing three counts of breach of recognizance.

Westlock is about 94 kilometres north of Edmonton.