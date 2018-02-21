RCMP arrest 14 wanted people in 4 days in Athabasca and Westlock areas

Fourteen people who were wanted by police were arrested by the RCMP’s Eastern Alberta Warrant Apprehension Team over the long weekend.

They made the arrests alongside members of the Athabasca and Westlock RCMP detachments.

Mounties checked dozens of locations in the Athabasca and Westlock areas for people with outstanding warrants between Thursday and Sunday, according to the RCMP.

Police arrested 14 people and laid eight new Criminal Code charges. Police said 28 outstanding warrants were executed as a result of the arrests they were able to make,

One of the arrests was made in a bar, where police said they seized a loaded pellet gun, brass knuckles and a baton.

“The warrant apprehension team will continue to track down and arrest people who are wanted,” Sgt. Phil Viers, of the Eastern Alberta Warrant Apprehension Team, said in a Tuesday news release.

“If you have a warrant, please don’t be surprised to see us in the near future. Better yet, you can turn yourself in at your local RCMP detachment.”

The RCMP said officers will continue to focus on offenders in keeping with its crime reduction strategies and emphasized the need for the public’s assistance to make that endeavour a success.

“The simple act of reporting any suspicious activity and/or crime provides us with the necessary information by which we gather intelligence.”

Anyone who has information on or suspects criminal activity in their community is encouraged to call their local police department or RCMP detachment or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.