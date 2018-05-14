Calgary police seize $100K in cocaine after searching car carrying child

Police have seized over $100,000 worth of cocaine and removed a child from a “potentially dangerous situation” after a traffic stop in Calgary.

On May 10, members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) stopped a vehicle at a gas station in the Penbrooke Meadows neighbourhood.

After searching the vehicle, police say they found just over one kilogram of cocaine.

Also in the vehicle was a three-year-old girl. The Calgary Police Service’s Child At Risk Response Team (CARRT) was notified and will conduct the followup investigation.

The girl’s parents, a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene and are each facing one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

“We’re happy to have seized these drugs, but we’re even happier to ensure the safety of this young child,” Insp. Patty McCallum, ALERT Calgary said in a news release issued on Monday morning.

“Needlessly putting children into dangerous situations like this is unacceptable, and we’re grateful for the support of partners like CARRT to ensure she remains safe.”

ALERT said the identity of the people arrested will not be revealed to protect the identity of the girl.