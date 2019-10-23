Alberta Sheriffs shut down drug house in northeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A joint investigation involving the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit of the Alberta Sheriffs and Edmonton police has resulted in an Edmonton rental suite used for drug activity being shut down.

A community safety court order has barred the occupants of #2-15151 43 Street for 90 days, effective noon on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The investigation began in March 2019, after complaints from the public that drug activity was taking place at the property in the Miller neighbourhood of the city.

Edmonton police were able to confirm that drug activity was taking place there, and members of the SCAN unit informed the owner of the property that investigators would go to court to obtain a CSO if the drug activity continued.

Several other incidents took place at the property in the following months:

In August 2019, a woman under the influence of methampetamine phoned police for a false report of a home invasion, resulting in a lengthy standoff with police.

Then, in September, a SCAN investigator spoke to the tenant, who said he was operating an “informal drug treatment centre” in his home.

Through the course of the investigation, police also found weapons on the property, including a prohibited firearm, knives, and replica firearms.

The CSO closure of the home means that the tenants will be barred from the property until Jan. 21, 2020.

The owner of the home will be allowed to access it during that time, and once the closure ends, the owner will be responsible for preventing further drug activity at the property.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act gives sheriffs the authority to request a CSO.

Since its inception in 2008, the SCAN unit has investigated more that 5,500 properties, and issued nearly 80 community safety orders.