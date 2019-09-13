Over $370K of drugs seized in recent investigation: Edmonton police

Four people are facing dozens of charges after Edmonton police seized more than $370,000 worth of drugs earlier this week.

On Sept. 11, police searched two houses in west Edmonton. Inside, police said they found 2.4 kilograms of methamphetamine, 960 grams of cocaine, 377 fentanyl pills and $26,347 in cash.

Police also reportedly found a handgun with a magazine and ammunition in the hidden compartment of a car that was parked nearby.

Michael Fadel, 34, Talysja Boucher, 29, Chandela Bell, 38, and Matthew Germshied, 42, are all facing charges related to possession and firearms. Boucher and Fadel are also each facing breach of recognizance charges.

At the time of the arrests, Edmonton police said all four were being monitored by officers from the Targeted Offender Section, a unit that manages offenders on release.