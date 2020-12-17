Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan provincial parks offering several outdoor options this winter

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 11:13 am
March 31: Brooke Schultz snapped this Your Saskatchewan photo at Moose Mountain Provincial Park.
This winter, Saskatchewan Provincial Parks are offering a variety of safe, outdoor activities to enjoy. Brooke Schultz / Viewer Submitted

Saskatchewan provincial parks are offering residents a variety of safe, outdoor activities this winter despite a number of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pike Lake and Candle Lake provincial parks are going ahead with their Festival of Lights, which allows visitors to enjoy light displays from their own vehicles.

Read more: More campsites open at Saskatchewan provincial parks

The festival in Pike Lake runs Dec. 17 to 21, 27 and 28, while Candle Lake’s festival runs Dec. 18, 19 and 26 to 31.

Both provincial parks will also offer JT’s Tasty Treats, a food service that will be operating in accordance with safety regulations outlined by the public health authority.

Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park is allowing visitors to pick and cut down their own Christmas tree, part of Trim Your Tree, which runs until Dec. 24.

Visitors are asked to pick up a tree permit at the park administration office upon arrival and to wear a mask.

Trending Stories

Cypress Hills, Moose Mountain and Duck Mountain provincial parks are all offering a number of physically distanced outdoor activities such as skating, tobogganing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, crokicurl and winter geocaching.

Read more: Coronavirus — Summer shaping up to be busy at Saskatchewan provincial parks

“The holidays are a special time to celebrate family traditions and make new memories,” said Laura Roos, Saskatchewan’s parks, culture and sport minister.

“This year, the holiday season is looking a lot different because of the pandemic. Health officials have asked everyone to slow down, and avoid interactions with others.  Our parks have a number of safe, physically distanced activities available to enjoy with your immediate household.”

Saskatchewan Provincial Parks is reminding people that indoor gatherings are limited to immediate household members, while outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

Signage of safety protocols and restrictions will be on display throughout the parks.

More information is available on the Saskatchewan provincial parks website.

