Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Elizabeth Fry Society fundraising for incarcerated women’s Christmas gifts

By Maria Tobin Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 5:20 pm
Click to play video 'Elizabeth Fry Society Holiday Campaign' Elizabeth Fry Society Holiday Campaign
WATCH: The Elizabeth Fry Society of Nova Scotia has the details about their holiday campaign, ensuring each incarcerated woman in the province wakes up to a gift Christmas morning.

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia is collecting donations to ensure all incarcerated women in the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility receive a Christmas gift this year.

The organization’s goal is to raise enough funds to provide personal care items for the women as holiday season makes the societal separation challenging.

“It can be a really hard time to wake up separated from community and from family,” said Sue Ayles, the non-profit’s program manager.

On holidays, those incarcerated receive two meals instead of three due to having a lower number of staff.

Read more: From Christmas cards to cookies, how to limit COVID-19 spread during the holidays

Ayles said receiving new self-care products such as body wash, shampoo, and colouring books, allows the women to feel a sense of home and reminds them that others do care.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Incarceration has been made even more challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic as strict visitor restrictions were implemented. While others use the holidays season to spend time with their loved ones, those incarcerated experience additional separation difficulties throughout the season.

The Elizabeth Fry Society says ensuring every woman receives a gift on Dec. 25 will allow them to have a sense of connection.

Those who wish to donate can visit canadahelps.org and searching Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia. Donors can also contact the society directly, the group said.

Click to play video 'Still have Christmas gifts to mail? Time is running out' Still have Christmas gifts to mail? Time is running out
Still have Christmas gifts to mail? Time is running out
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusPandemicChristmasDonationElizabeth Fry SocietyChristmas GiftCentral Nova Scotia Correctional FacilityIncarcerationNova Scotia Correctional FacilityElizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia
Flyers
More weekly flyers