Elizabeth Fry Society fundraising for incarcerated women’s Christmas gifts

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia is collecting donations to ensure all incarcerated women in the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility receive a Christmas gift this year.

The organization’s goal is to raise enough funds to provide personal care items for the women as holiday season makes the societal separation challenging.

“It can be a really hard time to wake up separated from community and from family,” said Sue Ayles, the non-profit’s program manager.

On holidays, those incarcerated receive two meals instead of three due to having a lower number of staff.

Ayles said receiving new self-care products such as body wash, shampoo, and colouring books, allows the women to feel a sense of home and reminds them that others do care.

Incarceration has been made even more challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic as strict visitor restrictions were implemented. While others use the holidays season to spend time with their loved ones, those incarcerated experience additional separation difficulties throughout the season.

The Elizabeth Fry Society says ensuring every woman receives a gift on Dec. 25 will allow them to have a sense of connection.

Those who wish to donate can visit canadahelps.org and searching Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia. Donors can also contact the society directly, the group said.

