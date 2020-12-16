169 new COVID-19 cases, 154 recoveries reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in three weeks on Wednesday.

Health officials said there were 169 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 12,594.

The last time there were fewer new daily cases reported was on Nov. 25 when the province reported 164 new cases.

Read more: Charlie Clark wants public health measures enforced at upcoming Saskatoon rally

No new deaths were reported for the first time in six days. Saskatchewan has reported 98 COVID-19-related deaths to date.

Active cases rose slightly to 4,213 after 154 recoveries were reported by the province.

Most of the new cases on Wednesday were reported in Saskatoon (38), the northwest zone (35), Regina (30) and the north-central zone (28).

Story continues below advertisement

New cases were also reported in the far northwest (three), far north-central (two), far northeast (13), northeast (two), central-west (one), central-east (two), southwest (one), south-central (two) and southeast (one).

Eleven new cases have pending residence information.

Health officials said 124 people are in hospital, with 30 people in intensive care — 12 in Regina, 10 in Saskatoon, six in the north-central zone and one each in the northwest and southwest zones.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The seven-day average for new cases is 243 — 20.1 new cases per 100,000 population.

1:44 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan given to health-care workers 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan given to health-care workers

Coronavirus breakdown

Of all cases reported to date in Saskatchewan, 5,878 are community contacts, 3,327 are under investigation by public health, 2,827 have no known exposures and 562 are travel-related.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

2,672 people are 19 and under

4,416 people are 20 to 39

3,292 are 40 to 59

1,660 people are 60 to 79

549 people are 80 and over

Saskatchewan has completed 393,680 tests to date for the virus, up 2,270 from Thursday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.