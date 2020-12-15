Menu

Canada

24 inmates at Saskatchewan Penitentiary test positive for COVID-19

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 10:14 am
Correctional Service Canada said 24 inmates in a medium security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary have tested positive for COVID-19. Thomas Porter / The Canadian Press

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said 24 inmates in a medium security unit have tested positive for COVID-19.

CSC said the inmates are being medically isolated and are being closely monitored.

The medium-security unit has a capacity of 427 offenders.

No staff or inmates in the maximum and minimum units have tested positive, CSC said.

Officials added that contact tracing is underway and all staff and inmates at the federal facility are being offered COVID-19 testing.

“We are monitoring this situation closely and continue to apply infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19,” CSC said Monday in a statement.

“We continue to actively screen employees entering the institution, all employees and inmates are equipped with medical masks, and we have increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site.”

Visits at the institution are suspended and CSC said decisions regarding access to the site, along with programs and services, are being made in consultation with public health officials.

