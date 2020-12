Send this page to someone via email

Canada is preparing a “dry run” for the delivery of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country had secured 168,000 of Moderna’s vaccines that are expected to arrive before the end of December, pending approval from Health Canada.

He added they could be delivered 48 hours after they’ve been authorized.

More to come.

