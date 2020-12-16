Nova Scotia reports 4 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and said 55 active cases of the virus remain in the province.

According to the province, all cases are in Central Zone. Three of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases. The other case is under investigation.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are also set to provide an update on COVID-19 following the administration of vaccinations on Wednesday morning.

The first vaccinations were given to around 350 frontline health workers in Halifax at a clinic near where the initial shipment of the vaccine is stored on the campus of Dalhousie University.

A registered nurse with the COVID-19 unit at the QEII, Danielle Sheaves, was the first person in the province to receive the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, the province said.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 91,747 tests. There have been 341 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

Two hundred and eighty-six cases are now resolved, said the province.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m., and will be livestreamed on our website.