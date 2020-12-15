Edmonton police arrest man in connection to October homicide

The Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday that it had made in arrest in connection to a homicide in mid-October.
Aaron Myles Atchooay, 31, was arrested on Dec. 11 in relation to a warrant connected to the death of Justin Wade Highet, 34.
Police said Highet was found dead on the morning of Oct. 14 inside a home in east Edmonton, in the area of 172 Avenue and 47 Street.
An autopsy found his death was due to gunshot wounds and that it was a homicide.
A warrant for second-degree murder was issued for Atchooay on Oct. 15.
