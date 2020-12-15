Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police arrest man in connection to October homicide

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 8:05 pm
Police have arrested 31-year-old Aaron Myles Atchooay in connection to a warrant for second-degree murder.
Police have arrested 31-year-old Aaron Myles Atchooay in connection to a warrant for second-degree murder. Supplied by EPS

The Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday that it had made in arrest in connection to a homicide in mid-October.

Aaron Myles Atchooay, 31, was arrested on Dec. 11 in relation to a warrant connected to the death of Justin Wade Highet, 34.

Police said Highet was found dead on the morning of Oct. 14 inside a home in east Edmonton, in the area of 172 Avenue and 47 Street.

Trending Stories

An autopsy found his death was due to gunshot wounds and that it was a homicide.

Read more: Police release photos of suspect in east Edmonton shooting death

A warrant for second-degree murder was issued for Atchooay on Oct. 15.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEdmonton crimeEdmonton homicideEdmonton deathAaron Myles AtchooayJustin Wade Highet
Flyers
More weekly flyers