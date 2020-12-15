Edmonton police arrest man in connection to October homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday that it had made in arrest in connection to a homicide in mid-October.

Aaron Myles Atchooay, 31, was arrested on Dec. 11 in relation to a warrant connected to the death of Justin Wade Highet, 34.

Police said Highet was found dead on the morning of Oct. 14 inside a home in east Edmonton, in the area of 172 Avenue and 47 Street.

An autopsy found his death was due to gunshot wounds and that it was a homicide.

Read more: Police release photos of suspect in east Edmonton shooting death

A warrant for second-degree murder was issued for Atchooay on Oct. 15.

Advertisement