Calgary city council requesting ‘clause’ declaring Santa an essential service

Send this page to someone via email

In a first for Calgary city council, a special notice of motion was introduced Tuesday requesting the province of Alberta declare Santa Claus an essential service amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis — thus allowing him to visit homes throughout the city and province on Christmas Eve.

A motion was introduced by Coun. Jeff Davison just after 1 p.m. and was unanimously signed by council.

This will be the final item discussed for the year.

A motion by the city of Calgary Dec. 14, 2020 to declare Santa an essential service. City of Calgary

As per the motion, Santa Claus and his reindeer will be masked and comply with physical distancing rules.

Story continues below advertisement

The motion requests that this exemption also be granted by the government of Canada thereby making it easier for the man “with a belly like a bowlful of jelly” to complete his duties across the entire country.

0:52 ‘Get him, Santa’: Officers dressed up as Santa Claus and elf tackle suspects at California mall ‘Get him, Santa’: Officers dressed up as Santa Claus and elf tackle suspects at California mall

Along with milk, cookies and carrots for the reindeer, the motion suggests hand sanitizer also be left out for Santa in this most unusual year.

Despite COVID-19, the holiday spirit of Christmas is alive and well in Calgary’s communities! Happy to see #yyccc unanimously sign a Notice of Motion asking the Province to have Santa Claus and his reindeer declared an essential service. Santa Claus is coming to town! #yyc pic.twitter.com/nzFYjvikle — Jeff Davison (@JeffDavisonYYC) December 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters Tuesday afternoon despite their busy schedule, council members knew this was a matter that had to be addressed sooner rather than later.

“This is absolutely critical. It must be done today,” Nenshi said. “We have to be able to fit this in in the North Pole’s GPS work and the route planning.”

The motion is expected to pass Tuesday evening.

1:41 Vancouver Island senior spreading Christmas cheer as porch Santa Vancouver Island senior spreading Christmas cheer as porch Santa – Dec 7, 2020

It is assumed strict and effective COVID-19 protocols must be in place at the North Pole as zero cases have been reported to date.

A request was made to Old Saint Nick for reaction to this motion, but no response has been received at the time this article was posted.

–With files from Adam Toy

Advertisement