World

Calgary city council requesting ‘clause’ declaring Santa an essential service

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 8:11 pm
What's 'Santa anxiety'?
A file photo of Santa Claus. Getty Images

In a first for Calgary city council, a special notice of motion was introduced Tuesday requesting the province of Alberta declare Santa Claus an essential service amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis — thus allowing him to visit homes throughout the city and province on Christmas Eve.

A motion was introduced by Coun. Jeff Davison just after 1 p.m. and was unanimously signed by council.

This will be the final item discussed for the year.

A motion by the city of Calgary Dec. 14, 2020 to declare Santa an essential service.
A motion by the city of Calgary Dec. 14, 2020 to declare Santa an essential service. City of Calgary

As per the motion, Santa Claus and his reindeer will be masked and comply with physical distancing rules.

The motion requests that this exemption also be granted by the government of Canada thereby making it easier for the man “with a belly like a bowlful of jelly” to complete his duties across the entire country.

Along with milk, cookies and carrots for the reindeer, the motion suggests hand sanitizer also be left out for Santa in this most unusual year.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters Tuesday afternoon despite their busy schedule, council members knew this was a matter that had to be addressed sooner rather than later.

“This is absolutely critical. It must be done today,” Nenshi said. “We have to be able to fit this in in the North Pole’s GPS work and the route planning.”

The motion is expected to pass Tuesday evening.

It is assumed strict and effective COVID-19 protocols must be in place at the North Pole as zero cases have been reported to date.

A request was made to Old Saint Nick for reaction to this motion, but no response has been received at the time this article was posted.

–With files from Adam Toy

