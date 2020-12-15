Menu

Politics

B.C. premier to hold media availability on Tuesday

By Richard Zussman Global News
Premier John Horgan speaks during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito.
Premier John Horgan is set to host his weekly media availability on Tuesday, as B.C.’s first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine is administered.

Front-line health care workers in Metro Vancouver will be the first in the province to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday afternoon.

Click to play video 'B.C. to administer first vaccine Tuesday, province looks to reassure safety' B.C. to administer first vaccine Tuesday, province looks to reassure safety
B.C. to administer first vaccine Tuesday, province looks to reassure safety

Read more: Health worker to be first person in B.C. to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

Long-term care residents are officially next on the list, but won’t be able to for at least a few more weeks until the doses are safe to transport outside of subzero temperatures.

The Moderna vaccine, which is on the verge of being approved in Canada, has less stringent restrictions because of the way it’s manufactured and can be moved around more easily.

Horgan’s media availability will take place at 12:30 p.m. PT. You can watch it live on BC1, here on the Global BC website, and on the Global BC Facebook page.

