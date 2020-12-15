Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Health worker to be first person in B.C. to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 12:17 pm
Click to play video 'B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan begins Tuesday' B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan begins Tuesday
The first shipment of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine has now arrived in Canada, and the first group of British Columbians will get their injections Tuesday. Aaron McArthur reports

Tuesday is a big day in B.C., as the first COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered.

A front-line health worker in Metro Vancouver will be the first person in the province to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday afternoon.

About 4,000 of the 30,000 doses that Canada has received are being transferred to two sites in the Lower Mainland: one in Metro Vancouver and one in the Fraser Valley.

The exact locations are not being disclosed due to concerns about sabotage or tampering.

Officials expect the vaccine to become available to those first in line all around the province next week.

Click to play video 'Majority of British Columbians say they’ll get COVID-19 vaccine' Majority of British Columbians say they’ll get COVID-19 vaccine
Majority of British Columbians say they’ll get COVID-19 vaccine

Read more: B.C.’s first COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive this week

Story continues below advertisement

However, they are cautioning that everyone still needs to do their part to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“There is still a ways to go,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday. “It’s going to be hard and it’s especially going to be hard these next few weeks because we have potential and we are going to be saving lives with every single dose that we give, but it’s not enough yet to stop transmission in our community so we need to keep up and protect everybody.”

First in line to receive the vaccine are front-line health workers connected to long-term care and those working in intensive care, emergency rooms, and hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

Next are residents of long-term care homes and seniors over the age of 80, followed by different groups based on vulnerability.

B.C. health officials are hoping to have 400,000 people vaccinated by March.

The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Canada on Sunday evening, with the first doses administered in Ontario and Quebec.

Click to play video '‘There is no safe gathering’: B.C. officials concerned post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases' ‘There is no safe gathering’: B.C. officials concerned post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases
‘There is no safe gathering’: B.C. officials concerned post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDCoronavirus BCCOVID-19 VaccinePfizer VaccinePfizer/BioNTech vaccinecovid-19 vaccine rolloutPfizer BioNTechBC COVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19 vaccine BCBC COVID-19 vaccine planCOVID-19 vaccine BC update
Flyers
More weekly flyers