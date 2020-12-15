Boy, 2, abandoned with note at Goodwill drop-off in Mississippi

Send this page to someone via email

A two-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill store’s drop-off point in Southaven, Miss., on Monday morning, according to local police.

The child was found at 9:40 a.m. Monday alongside a change of clothes and a note. “His mother cannot take care of him anymore,” the note said, according to local station Fox 13.

The child was not wearing socks and the temperature outside was close to freezing.

Goodwill staff turned the boy over to police, and he was later placed with Child Protective Services (CPS).

“The male child is approximately 2 years old and is unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives,” police said in a statement at the time.

Police brought in help from the local sheriff’s department and the FBI is on the case. Police also fielded “numerous tips,” according to Chief Macon Moore.

“The safety of the child is our top priority and we are very sorry to hear about the circumstances of this young child,” Goodwill said in a statement. “Upon knowing the child’s circumstances, we immediately reported the situation to police.”

Authorities eventually found security footage of a man and woman driving into the parking lot together with the boy. The footage shows a man in black clothing getting out of the vehicle, then walking the child to the drop-off point.

The suspect “dropped the child off with a plastic bag containing a change of clothes and a note,” police said. Then he walked away.

Police announced on Monday afternoon that a suspect had been arrested in the case. They did not reveal the suspect’s identity or the nature of the potential charges.

They also told local media that they know the child’s name, though they did not release it.

“We would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child,” Moore said in a statement.

“Rest assured he is well, and is being taken care of and will be reunited with family when CPS determines this is proper.”