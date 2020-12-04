Menu

Small plane hits SUV in dramatic video of highway emergency landing

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Click to play video 'Plane lands on Twin Cities freeway, crashes into vehicle' Plane lands on Twin Cities freeway, crashes into vehicle
WATCH: The pilot of a single-engine plane made a “suspected emergency landing” on Interstate 35W in the Twin Cities late Dec. 2, striking a vehicle in the process, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

Always check your blind spot.

A Minnesota woman says she’s safe but still stunned after her SUV was struck by a small plane on the highway late Wednesday in a dramatic landing captured on video.

The bizarre collision of land vehicle and aircraft occurred on Interstate 35W in Arden Hills, Minn., according to Minnesota State Highway Patrol.

Pilot Craig Gifford’s Bellanca Viking aircraft suffered complete engine failure around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, so he brought the plane down on the highway in a last-ditch effort to avoid a total crash, local station WCCO reports.

Read more: Footage shows catastrophic collapse of iconic Puerto Rico telescope

Traffic cameras show the plane swooping in low and fast over the highway, where it joined a few stunned drivers on the road.

One of those drivers was Brittany Yurik, who was behind the wheel of her SUV when the plane touched down in the lane next to her. Video shows the aircraft’s right wing clipping Yurik’s SUV, causing the two to spin and collide with each other before they come to a stop.

“I saw it coming probably one second before we collided,” Yurik WCCO.

Read more: Woman takes bar exam while in labour, stops to give birth, then passes

The plane’s wing was shattered and the SUV was totalled, but Yurik was not injured in the crash. Gifford and his passenger also escaped the incident unharmed.

“It’s so mind-blowing that none of us got hurt,” Yurik said. “None of us have a scratch.”

Authorities say the crash is under investigation.

