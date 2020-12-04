Small plane hits SUV in dramatic video of highway emergency landing

Send this page to someone via email

Always check your blind spot.

A Minnesota woman says she’s safe but still stunned after her SUV was struck by a small plane on the highway late Wednesday in a dramatic landing captured on video.

The bizarre collision of land vehicle and aircraft occurred on Interstate 35W in Arden Hills, Minn., according to Minnesota State Highway Patrol.

Pilot Craig Gifford’s Bellanca Viking aircraft suffered complete engine failure around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, so he brought the plane down on the highway in a last-ditch effort to avoid a total crash, local station WCCO reports.

Traffic cameras show the plane swooping in low and fast over the highway, where it joined a few stunned drivers on the road.

One of those drivers was Brittany Yurik, who was behind the wheel of her SUV when the plane touched down in the lane next to her. Video shows the aircraft’s right wing clipping Yurik’s SUV, causing the two to spin and collide with each other before they come to a stop.

“I saw it coming probably one second before we collided,” Yurik WCCO.

The plane’s wing was shattered and the SUV was totalled, but Yurik was not injured in the crash. Gifford and his passenger also escaped the incident unharmed.

“It’s so mind-blowing that none of us got hurt,” Yurik said. “None of us have a scratch.”

Authorities say the crash is under investigation.

