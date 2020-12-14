Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

N.S. Health issues COVID-19 exposure notifications for two WestJet flights

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 14' Global News Morning Halifax: December 14
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia Health has issued a potential COVID-19 exposure advisory for two flights that arrived in Halifax earlier this month.

The first exposure notice is for WestJet flight 228 between Calgary and Halifax.

Read more: All the potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Nova Scotia over the past 14 days

The specific flight left Calgary at 11:14 p.m. MT on Dec. 3, and arrived in Halifax at 7:06 a.m. AT., on Dec. 4. The notice applies to passengers in rows 6 to 12 seats DEF.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officials have identified the second flight as WestJet flight 254 from Toronto to Halifax.

That flight left Toronto at 9:45 p.m. ET on Dec. 8 arriving in Halifax at 12:48 a.m. AT., on Dec. 9.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The notice applies to passengers in rows 8 to 14 in seats ABC.

Click to play video 'Inoculations to begin as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Canada' Inoculations to begin as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Canada
Inoculations to begin as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Canada

Individuals who were on both of these flights are asked to continue self-isolating as per the province’s COVID-19 restrictions for travellers outside of the Atlantic provinces.

The individuals on those flights should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. They can complete this online self-assessment if you develop symptoms.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19TorontoCalgaryAtlantic CanadaCOVID-19 Nova ScotiaCoronavirus Nova ScotiaNova Scotia healthexposureexposure notification
Flyers
More weekly flyers