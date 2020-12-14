N.S. Health issues COVID-19 exposure notifications for two WestJet flights

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health has issued a potential COVID-19 exposure advisory for two flights that arrived in Halifax earlier this month.

The first exposure notice is for WestJet flight 228 between Calgary and Halifax.

The specific flight left Calgary at 11:14 p.m. MT on Dec. 3, and arrived in Halifax at 7:06 a.m. AT., on Dec. 4. The notice applies to passengers in rows 6 to 12 seats DEF.

Officials have identified the second flight as WestJet flight 254 from Toronto to Halifax.

That flight left Toronto at 9:45 p.m. ET on Dec. 8 arriving in Halifax at 12:48 a.m. AT., on Dec. 9.

The notice applies to passengers in rows 8 to 14 in seats ABC.

Individuals who were on both of these flights are asked to continue self-isolating as per the province’s COVID-19 restrictions for travellers outside of the Atlantic provinces.

The individuals on those flights should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. They can complete this online self-assessment if you develop symptoms.