Saskatchewan paramedic recruitment still lags behind, Saskatoon conference flags

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As call volumes rise across Saskatchewan, paramedics say the province is still struggling to recruit and retain enough EMS workers.

The issue a hot topic at a paramedic conference in Saskatoon Tuesday, where workers say some areas have seen call volumes climb as much as 15 per cent year-over-year, with staffing unable to keep up.

“It’s put a lot more time on the paramedics. We’re burning out a lot of our paramedics. Unfortunately, we’re having a hard time recruiting,” said Steven Skoworodko, Past President of Paramedic Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan.

“The provincial government has put things like bursaries in to attract new paramedics. We’ve increased some of the seats to get paramedics out. So, we’re working on some of that stuff.”

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With 200 vacancies across the province, Skoworodko says it’s because of working conditions.

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“It is a career that isn’t a long-term career for a lot of people, just because of the physical needs and wants that are placed on the body,” he adds.

“We’re losing a lot of people to fire and policing. A couple of reasons would be pay — they’re getting paid a lot higher than what we are —as well as just the shifts that they’re able to offer in policing and fire over what we’re able offer at EMS.”

But paramedics say it isn’t just a Saskatchewan issue.

“Across Canada right now everyone is struggling with recruitment and EMS, so there’s a lot of vacancies,” said Jessica Brost, vice-president of Paramedic Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan.

She says because this is a country-wide issue, they may look at going back to what worked in the past and recruiting in countries like Australia.

“I think I could speak on everyone’s behalf where we would definitely look at other countries. If they have the educational equivalent and could be licensed here, we would absolutely bring from another country.”

But with calls rising both in numbers and complexity, the union says recruitment alone won’t fix the problem.

They’re pushing the province to do more, including a tax credit similar to one available to volunteer firefighters.

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Watch above for more on Saskatchewan’s paramedic recruitment challenges.