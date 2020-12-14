Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 14

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

Ontario says the province’s 1st COVID-19 vaccination will be administered Monday

Ontario will administer the province’s first COVID-19 vaccination today, with a health-care worker set to receive the dose in Toronto.

Premier Doug Ford’s office has said the first shots will be administered at the University Health Network.

Ontario no longer offering free COVID-19 tests for international travel

The Ontario government says COVID-19 tests will no longer be free for people requiring proof of a negative test for international travel destinations.

Read more: Ontario no longer offering free COVID-19 tests for international travel "Effective December 11, 2020, individuals requesting a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance are no longer eligible for a publicly funded COVID-19 test in Ontario," the government said in a news release.Ontario said if a COVID-19 test is required for travel clearance that travellers should look at private testing facilities, such as a travel clinic, for a fee.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,940 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Of those:

544 were in Toronto

390 were in Peel Region

191 were in York Region

68 were in Durham Region

64 were in Halton Region

1,940 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths in Ontario on Monday

Ontario reported 1,940 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, marking the second highest single-day increase, to bring the provincial total to 142,121.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,972 as 23 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 1,535 from the previous day. The government said 57,091 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,400 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of nine deaths.

There are 137 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 659 active cases among long-term care residents and 737 active cases among staff — up by 15 cases and up by 25 cases, respectively, in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 6,356 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 4,330 among students and 935 among staff (1,091 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 137 more cases over a 24-hour period.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 889 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Eighteen schools in Ontario are currently closed, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 1,069 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 25 (14 child cases and 11 staff cases.) Out of 5,246 child care centres in Ontario, 208 currently have cases and 39 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.