Single-digit increases in COVID cases continue Sunday in Atlantic Canada

FREDERICTON – New cases of COVID-19 in the Atlantic provinces rose again by single digits, health authorities reported on Sunday.

Nova Scotia added six new cases, bringing to 59 the number of active infections in the province. Four of the new illnesses were in close contacts of previously reported patients, while the other two were related to travel outside of the region.

“It is encouraging to see the efforts of Nova Scotians to contain the virus seem to be working,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a statement.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, called the single-digit case numbers a positive sign but said it was too soon to relax.

New Brunswick reported two new cases Sunday, giving the province 65 active infections. The new patients were two people in their 60s in the Fredericton region, officials said. Both were self-isolating and under investigation.

The province reported three patients in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Bruce Macfarlane, a spokesman for New Brunswick Public Health, confirmed the province’s first COVID-19 vaccine clinics were expected be held at the Miramichi Hospital on Dec. 19 and 20. The first shipment of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was set to arrive in the province this week.

Macfarlane said the first recipients would get their required second shot on Jan. 9 and 10.

Meanwhile Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday. The province reported 22 cases of the virus were active.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020.