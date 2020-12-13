Vernon Family Resource Centre treats parents over the holidays

With the holidays are right around the corner, the Family Resource Centre in Vernon is making sure that parents feel special this year too.

“With COVID we had to totally revamp we used to have parents with young children come in for cooking classes and whatnot,” said Jim Swingle, Family Resource Centre executive director.

“Since we can’t do that we looked at how can we bring things out to parents. This December, instead of focusing on the children, we are focusing on giving something to the parents, giving them a little activity bag.”

The activity kits include a lunch kit, gift cards, coupons and other little goodies to take some of the pressure off families over the holidays who are part of their Early Years Program.

Story continues below advertisement

Like many other non-profits, the Family Resource Centre has had to adapt quickly to continue servicing the community during the pandemic and the new activity packages a way of staying connected with clients.

“The Family Resource Centre provides counselling, resource groups and other programming for people in Vernon and the north Okanagan. It’s part of our mission to make sure to provide these services at low cost or free if needed so the idea is no one who comes here with a need is ever turned away because they don’t have the ability to pay,” said Swingle.

Even though it’s too late to sign up for the holiday activity package. The second round of activity packages will be handed out In January to participate send an email to info@vernonfrc.ca