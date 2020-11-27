Food Bank Friday: Cherryville Community Food Bank prepares toys, hampers for the holidays

At the Cherryville Community Food Bank, the holidays truly are the most wonderful time of the year, and volunteers have been working overtime to keep that going despite the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the programs unique to the rural food bank is the Christmas Angel program.

“We have little angels that are adopted out and each angel represents a child and on that angel is their wants their needs,” said Sharon Harvey, Cherryville Food Bank Society president.

“If they need socks and coats, that’s on there; if they want a barbie, that’s on there. Then the angels are adopted out.”

Last year, almost all 40 of the angels were adopted out, and Christmas wishes were fulfilled.

The holidays are adding to the pressure that the small food bank volunteers are already managing as clients rise during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“We went from an average of 19 to 20 families to an average of 30 (more) families and we are a small little community,” said Harvey.

“Communities need to help communities, we can’t do this alone. It’s too big of a job and it’s too big of an issue in our society. No one should have to go to bed hungry.”

Harvey and her team are preparing for at least a 30-per cent increase in holiday hampers from last year and that extra help for families make all the difference this time of year for client and volunteer Manda Harrob.

“The food bank for me, personally, it gives me a sense of comfort that when I am struggling they are there to help,” said Harrob.

Harrob now helps the food bank with their senior’s meal program, a drive-through service where seniors can come pick up a warm meal and put the other in the freezer for later.

“Everybody needs help and to have the humility to be able to ask for that help from the people that want to help you,” said Harrob. “At this time we are all struggling but there is help out there for you.”

Story continues below advertisement

The rural food bank is in need of financial donations to help put toys under the tree and a nutritious meal on the table for families in need in Cherryville. As well as for their Christmas Angels to be adopted out in place of of non perishable food donations.

Monetary donations can be made through Global Okanagan’s Your Okanagan Calendar campaign.

You can donate in the following ways:

Online: Through Food Banks BC to be redirected to make a donation to the food bank in your area

Through Food Banks BC to be redirected to make a donation to the food bank in your area By phone: Call our front desk at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card

Call our front desk at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card By mail: Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to Global Okanagan 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, BC V1Y 6J2

Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to In person: At the Global Okanagan Office, 342 Leon Ave Kelowna BC. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit

When you donate online, by phone or by mail, we will mail your calendar(s) to you. Expect that they will take 10 days to 2 weeks to arrive.

Please make a donation to the food bank of your choice in the Okanagan.

Only donations of $30 and greater are eligible for a tax receipt which will come from the foodbank.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 31, 2020.

1:35 Increasing demand at Central Okanagan Food Bank Increasing demand at Central Okanagan Food Bank – Nov 6, 2020