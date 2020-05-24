Coronavirus: Online concert raising funds for Central Okanagan Food Bank

Send this page to someone via email

Some musicians in the valley are banding together to raise funds for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The online concert will feature local talent, give viewers a chance to learn more about the food bank, dance around their living room and make a donation.

“I think that there are so many people that are anxious to support, and that feels good because you know not everyone is making their way during this tough time,” said Bob Bissillion, Banding Together organizer.

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Central Okanagan Food Bank has seen a large increase in demand for their services.

“These kinds of events are critical because we are experiencing an increase in demand of 27 to 30 per cent over this time last year and even just a few months ago,” said Laurence East of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

East, a co-host of the event, said that support from the community is more crucial than ever.

“We know that there are plenty of people in crisis at the moment and the food bank is an incredibly important resource,” said East.

“We have a bit of an uncertain future — we don’t know what the next few months and year is going to look like in our province and in our city.” Tweet This

The live stream concert will take place on June 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be co-hosted by Global Okanagan community reporter Sydney Morton.