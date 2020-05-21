Brett Kissel to host live drive-in concert for Alberta food banks

He played one of the last live concerts in the City of Edmonton before COVID-19 restrictions. Now, three months later, Brett Kissel will be one of the first to perform as restrictions begin to lift.

The Alberta-born country star will host a unique drive-in style concert at the River Cree Resort and Casino on Saturday, June 13.

The 60-minute concert, in partnership with Safeway Canada, will raise money for Food Banks Alberta.

“It’s really exciting and very unique because this is the first of its kind, not only in Alberta but the first of its kind for country music in all of Canada.” Tweet This

Kissel is no stranger to using music to unite people and raise money for good causes. On March 11, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and before public health restrictions were put in place, he held a relief concert at the Station on Jasper.

The fundraiser aimed to help those affected by the devastating tornadoes that slammed Tennessee. That concert sold out in just five minutes and raised over $57,000.

“Now, sadly in this era of COVID-19, so many of us are forced to spend time apart,” said Kissel. “But music is bringing people together once more for this special show.”

The concert will take place in the main parking lot of the River Cree and physical distance restrictions – which can be found on the event website – will be in place. Attendees must remain in their cars at all times and food and drink will not be available.

Kissel will perform on a “giant stage” and there will be big screens. And while you can roll down your windows, Kissel says you can keep them rolled up too as they’ll be pumping the music through an FM transmitter.

“I know what a real show is, but this is anything different than your normal show. People aren’t going to be able to clap their hands and give applause so we’re actually asking everybody to honk your horn at the end of the song.”

Fans will also be encouraged to donate via text. Safeway Canada will match donations up to $25,000 throughout the concert.

“Brett’s song ‘Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do’ has inspired our front-line teammates throughout this crisis,” Sandra Sanderson, senior vice resident of marketing with Sobey’s, said in a statement.

She added that she hopes the social-distancing music event will inspire others to give back to the community.

Tickets are $50 per vehicle. Tickets go on sale May 25 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.