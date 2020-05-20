A Better Tomorrow: Wu-Tang Clan partners with Ottawa to support CHEO, local food bank

Send this page to someone via email

What started as a viral tweet hoping to spur some extra donations to the Ottawa Food Bank during the novel coronavirus pandemic has evolved into a full-fledged partnership between legendary American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan and Canada’s capital.

Though the team-up might seem an unlikely one, it traces back to a spontaneous donation from Wu-Tang Clan to the Ottawa Food Bank in April.

Last month, Mayor Jim Watson organized a social media campaign with Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein that would see the Ottawa entrepreneur donate $1 for every retweet the campaign post received.

Jumping on board was Adam Miron, co-founder of Gatineau, Que.-based cannabis producer Hexo Corp., who tagged his contacts at Wu-Tang.

We got you @adammiron @ottawafoodbank. Just made a donation ourselves. Appreciate Canada holding us down all these years. To our Canadian brothers, @strombo, @solicitorct & @therealrussellp, can you spread the word for more donations? #fighthunger #ottawa https://t.co/dFWPqCuyww — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) April 2, 2020

As soon as the hip-hop group announced it was jumping on board to support the food bank, the campaign went viral and donations began to pour in, raising more than $170,000 in 24 hours.

Dubbed A Better Tomorrow, the new campaign is spearheaded by 36 Chambers, a lifestyle company spun out of the Wu-Tang brand and looks to capitalize on the buzz generated by the original viral tweet.

Profits from the sale of the campaign’s merchandise, including an “OttaWu” shirt, a plant-based hand sanitizer and a custom meal from Ottawa’s Pure Kitchen, will support the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, the Ottawa Mission as well as the local food bank.

