YOUR OKANAGAN CALENDAR – Food Bank Fundraiser 2020

Thank you for your interest in Global Okanagan’s YOUR OKANAGAN calendar, a fundraiser benefiting the food banks of the Okanagan.

Although 2020 is bringing some real challenges for us, the commitment of Global Okanagan and its partners remains firm.

As our opportunity to meet our viewers in their communities will be virtually impossible this year we will have to mail out many of our calendars. For this reason, we encourage you to make your donation today. 100% of the money will be forwarded to the food bank.

You can donate in the following ways:

Online: Through Food Banks BC click this icon to be redirected to make a donation to the food bank in your area: https://www.gifttool.com/donations/Donate?ID=2074&AID=5843

Call our front desk at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card By mail: Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to Global Okanagan 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, BC V1Y 6J2

Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to In person: At the Global Okanagan Office, 342 Leon Ave Kelowna BC. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit

When you donate online, by phone or by mail, we will mail your calendar(s) to you. Expect that they will take 10 days to 2 weeks to arrive.

Please make a donation to the food bank of your choice in the Okanagan.

Only donations of $30 and greater are eligible for a tax receipt which will come from the foodbank.

Donations will be accepted until December 31, 2020.

Thank You!

*Calendars will be available while quantities last.