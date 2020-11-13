Food Bank Friday: Oliver Food Bank prepares for the holidays

The Oliver Food Bank has been working hard ever since the pandemic hit to continue putting nutritious meals on the tables of families in need.

“We have been seeing more of our single clients coming back that hadn’t been here in the summer I think because there is more work for them and our families have stayed about the same,” said Julie Van Dusen, Oliver Food Bank treasurer.

“It’s up and down and we will see a big increase one week and think, ‘okay we are really on the upward swing,’ but then the next week it’ll be not down as low as it was but the next week it’s sort of in-between but then it’s back up.”

The inconsistency in weekly clients means that financial donations are more beneficial for the small food bank than non-perishable food donations so that they can make sure everyone who visits can go home with a full hamper.

“We take care of each other and it’s really so wonderful to work here and help people, but it’s really everyone else supporting us that makes it possible and that makes all of us motivated to keep going,” said Van Dusen.

They have already begun ordering turkeys and ham for the holidays, while Van Dusen and her team prepare for any number of clients to walk through the door.

You can donate in the following ways:

Online: Through Food Banks BC.

Through Food Banks BC. By phone: Call the front desk at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card

Call the front desk at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card By mail: Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to Global Okanagan 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, BC V1Y 6J2

Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to In person: At the Global Okanagan Office, 342 Leon Ave Kelowna BC. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 31, 2020.

