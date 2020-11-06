Food Bank Friday: Central Okanagan Food Bank sees increased demand ahead of holidays

Send this page to someone via email

With the holidays right around the corner, the Central Okanagan Food Bank is preparing for a holiday season like never before.

“Last year we provided 1,800 hampers for 1,800 different households. This year, because of an increase of demand with COVID-19, what we are going to be doing is serving 2,500 hampers between Kelowna and West Kelowna,” said Trevor Moss, Central Okanagan Food Bank CEO.

The increased demand is coming at a time when food banks are already caring for many families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the month of October we (have) actually seen an increase (in clients). It’s been one of our busiest months in reference to food hamper distribution since COVID has started,” said Moss.

When the lockdown began in March, the food bank that serves both Kelowna and West Kelowna saw a 40-per cent increase. That demand increased again in October.

In October, volunteers and staff served 5,500 individuals, 1,000 of which were children. The food bank also served an additional 1,000 meals in additional programs outside of their regular hampers.

To meet a rising demand, Moss says they need volunteers, non-perishable donations and monetary donations. Because of their buying power they can make a monetary donation go three times further.

Monetary donations can be easily made during our Your Okanagan Calendar campaign, a fundraiser that helps food banks at a time where they need it the most.

Even though we can’t go on our annual road trip around the Okanagan you can still take part in the Your Okanagan calendar campaign in three different ways.

You can donate in the following ways:

Online: Through Food Banks BC.

Through Food Banks BC. By phone: Call the front desk at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card

Call the front desk at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card By mail: Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to Global Okanagan 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, BC V1Y 6J2

Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to In person: At the Global Okanagan Office, 342 Leon Ave Kelowna BC. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 31, 2020.