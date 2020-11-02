Your Okanagan Calendar campaign kicks off sixth year

The sixth annual Your Okanagan Calendar campaign has officially begun.

“It’s always important, but this year it’s moreso. With the lockdown, a lot of people have lost their jobs or people are working reduced hours and there’s more demand than ever for the food banks, so it’s vitally important that people participate,” said Chris Sobon, Global Okanagan news manager.

Instead of going out into the community and connecting with our viewers that have continued to support us over the years during our food bank fundraising campaign, however, we’ve been forced to take the fundraiser online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The calendar campaign is very important for Global Okanagan. It’s the way we reach out into the community at the time people need it the most at the end of the year,” said Sobon.

“We raise tens of thousands of dollars each year and 100 per cent of that goes right to the food bank.”

Food Banks BC helps more than 80,000 people a year, one in three being children, and that number has only gone up during the pandemic.

“Food banks across the province are facing an unprecedented demand for services in a time where there’s a great deal of uncertainty about what is still to come and that is a trend we are going to continue to see,” said Dan Huang-Taylor, Food Banks BC executive director.

“In fall, food banks saw further increases from what they saw at the start of the pandemic.”

We’ve partnered again with Source Graphics & Print Co. Ltd. and with Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union to help put nutritious meals on the tables of families in need in the Okanagan.

“The value of the calendar campaign is actually providing meals to people in need we are going to be coming up to winter and Christmas and the fact that we are able to provide meals for people in our communities at the end of the day is what brings value,” said Paulo Araujo, Valley First president.

You can donate in the following ways:

Online: Through Food Banks BC to make a donation to the food bank in your area at gifttool.com.

Through Food Banks BC to make a donation to the food bank in your area at gifttool.com. By phone: Call our front desk at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card

Call our front desk at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card By mail: Send a cheque made out to the food bank of your choice to Global Okanagan 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, BC V1Y 6J2

Send a cheque made out to the food bank of your choice to In person: At the Global Okanagan Office, 342 Leon Ave Kelowna BC. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit

When you donate online, by phone or by mail, we will mail your calendar(s) to you. Expect that they will take 10 days to 2 weeks to arrive.

Please make a donation to the food bank of your choice in the Okanagan.

Only donations of $30 and greater are eligible for a tax receipt which will come from the food bank.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 31, 2020.

