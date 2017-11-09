Global Okanagan calendar campaign launches in support of local food banks

Global Okanagan has kicked off the “Your Okanagan Calendar” campaign for the third consecutive year.

“We did the bear campaign for 25 years and so this is an extension of that,” Global Okanagan station manager Derek Hinchliffe said. “It’s really important that we be involved in our communities.”

The calendars are filled with scenic photos captured by Global Okanagan viewers and used in the “Weather Window” segment on nightly broadcasts.

The annual calendar campaign benefits food banks throughout the Okanagan and the Shuswap.

“With the calendar campaign, people can donate to the food bank of their choice and that gives them the opportunity to give back to their very own community,” Hinchliffe said.

Since the calendar campaign was first launched in 2015, more than $109,000 has been raised for numerous food banks, $35,000 of that has ended up at the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“The Central Okanagan Food Bank distributed about 1,800 Christmas hampers last year and this year we expect to distribute about the same and we made sure about 1,100 kids had gifts and toys under their tree,” Central Okanagan Food Bank executive director Lenetta Parry said.

“We cannot do that work without the support of the community and without partnerships like the Global Okanagan News Calendar.”

Over the next month, Global Okanagan crews will be travelling to various local communities. Residents will have a chance to make a donation and receive a calendar and more importantly help support the agencies that support people in need.

Here is a list of the communities Global Okanagan will be visiting and when:

Monday Nov.20–Lake Country Save-on-Foods 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday Nov.21–Salmon Arm (Picadilly Mall) 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Tuesday Nov.21–Armstrong Village Cheese 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Wednesday Nov.22–Oliver Kevin’s No Frills 11 a.m. -2 p.m.

Friday Nov.24—Summerland Light-up 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Thursday Nov.30–Vernon Village Green Mall 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Friday Dec. 1—-West Kelowna Light-up 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday Dec.10–Global Okanagan Open House 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thursday Dec.14–Penticton Cherry Lane Mall 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Friday Dec.15—Kelowna Orchard Park Mall 10 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec.16-Kelowna Orchard park Mall 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.