Record amount raised during Global Okanagan’s food bank calendar campaign

The numbers are in and 2019 was a record year for the “Your Okanagan Calendar Campaign”.
A total of $106,187 was raised thanks to the generous donations of Okanagan residents across the valley.
Global Okanagan’s calendar campaign started five years ago and with the latest tally, has now resulted in a total of $378, 847.
The money raised benefits food banks across the Okanagan.
The calendars feature scenic photos sent in to Global Okanagan from viewers.
Each December, Global Okanagan crews travel to communities throughout the valley with the calendars.
Residents donate money to the food bank of their choice and receive a calendar in exchange.
In 2018, the calendar campaign raised $74, 800.
