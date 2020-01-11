Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Global Okanagan Calendar Campaign

Record amount raised during Global Okanagan’s food bank calendar campaign

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 12:38 pm
Global Okanagan's 2019 calendar campaign raised a record $106,187 for local food banks. .
Global Okanagan's 2019 calendar campaign raised a record $106,187 for local food banks. . Global News

The numbers are in and 2019 was a record year for the “Your Okanagan Calendar Campaign”.

A total of $106,187 was raised thanks to the generous donations of Okanagan residents across the valley.

READ MORE: Global Okanagan launches 2019 food bank calendar tour

Global Okanagan’s calendar campaign started five years ago and with the latest tally, has now resulted in a total of $378, 847.

The money raised benefits food banks across the Okanagan.

The calendars feature scenic photos sent in to Global Okanagan from viewers.

READ MORE: Global Okanagan’s Open House underway in Kelowna

Each December, Global Okanagan crews travel to communities throughout the valley with the calendars.

Residents donate money to the food bank of their choice and receive a calendar in exchange.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Global Okanagan calendar campaign launches in support of local food banks

In 2018, the calendar campaign raised $74, 800.

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan Food BanksCalendar Campaign Benefits Okanagan Food BanksGlobal Okanagan Calendar CampaignRecord Amount Raised in Global Calendar Campaign
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.