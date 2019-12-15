Menu

open house

Global Okanagan’s Open House underway in Kelowna

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 1:49 pm
Global Okanagan's annual Open House is underway at 342 Leon Avenue in Kelowna, B.C. .
Global Okanagan's annual Open House is underway at 342 Leon Avenue in Kelowna, B.C. .

Meet your favourite Global Okanagan personalities at the station’s annual Open House underway on Sunday until 2 p.m.

Learn how meteorologist Peter Quinlan makes TV magic on the green screen, participate in a tour of the studios with anchors Doris Bregolisse and Klaudia Van Emmerik, and see how the newsroom operates behind-the-scenes.

Viewers meet face-to-face with Global Okanagan staff at the station\’s annual open house.
Viewers meet face-to-face with Global Okanagan staff at the station\'s annual open house.

It’s also the last day viewers can pick up a Your Okanagan calendar by donation, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going towards local food banks.

The Open House takes place from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 342 Leon Ave. in Kelowna.

