Global Okanagan’s Open House underway in Kelowna

Meet your favourite Global Okanagan personalities at the station’s annual Open House underway on Sunday until 2 p.m.
Learn how meteorologist Peter Quinlan makes TV magic on the green screen, participate in a tour of the studios with anchors Doris Bregolisse and Klaudia Van Emmerik, and see how the newsroom operates behind-the-scenes.
It’s also the last day viewers can pick up a Your Okanagan calendar by donation, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going towards local food banks.
The Open House takes place from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 342 Leon Ave. in Kelowna.
