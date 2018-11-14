Global Okanagan launches 2019 food bank calendar tour

The time has come for the Global News team to hit the road.

The fourth annual Global Okanagan Food Bank Fundraising Calendar Campaign has officially begun, and the team has big goals this year.

In the last four years, the campaign has raised almost $200,000 for local food banks across the valley.

Anyone who makes a donation will receive a 2019 Your Okanagan Calendar, which is filled with beautiful photos taken by local viewers.

The first stop on the calendar tour was today, November 14th, at Save-On-Foods in Lake Country. Dozens of supporters stopped by with a smile and a donation.

The team was joined there by the local Lake Country Food Bank.

“We have over 1,000 registered clients. At Christmas time, the numbers are higher. We’ll have at least 600 or 700 people go through,” said food bank manager Joy Haxton. “We have found that this campaign has been a huge financial boost to us. I would like to express our absolute gratitude to all those that support us through this program.”

Lake Country residents were incredibly generous. Many have been coming yearly to pick up their calendars.

“They’re beautiful pictures from what you’ve shown on television,” said one viewer. “We live in such a beautiful place; how could it not be?”

There are several ways to make a donation, including an online option through Food Banks BC as well as in person or by mail to the Global Okanagan Office at 342 Leon Avenue in Kelowna.

Of course, meeting the team face to face at one of the calendar stops is also a fantastic way to contribute, pick up a calendar and say hello.

The team will be visiting the following locations over the next few weeks:

Location, Venue, Date, Time

Salmon Arm, Piccadilly Mall, November 21st, 10 a.m. to noon

Armstrong, Village Cheese, November 21st, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Oliver, Kevin’s No Frills, November 28th, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Summerland, Summerland Light Up, November 30th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vernon, Village Green Shopping Centre, December 6th, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Kelowna, West Kelowna Light Up, December 7th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Penticton, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, December 13th, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kelowna, Orchard Park Shopping Centre, December 14th and 15th, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who make a donation will have the option of choosing which food bank the funds will go towards.

It was important to the team that 100 per cent of the funds go directly to the cause.

For more information visit Global Okanagan Food Bank Fundraising Calendar Campaign.