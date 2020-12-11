Food Bank Friday: Penticton Salvation Army prepares high number of holiday hampers

Send this page to someone via email

The Penticton Salvation Army is preparing for another spike as the holiday season approaches, on top of the already growing number of clients they have been catering to over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are ready for a greater demand and the numbers are actually a little lower than we thought,” said Paul Trickett, Penticton Salvation Army.

“Last year we did over 800 hampers but we have prepared for 1,000 this year.”

Over the pandemic, Trickett and his team adapted their programming to grow the program to get food to clients as quickly and safely as possible.

An outpouring of both monetary and non-perishable donations from the community has helped the Penticton Salvation Army continue putting meals on the tables of those who need a little extra help due to the pandemic.

“People here care about their neighbours and about each other,” said Trickett. “The demand has been greater but the giving has been greater as well.”

To continue catering to families in need through the holidays and into next year, Trickett says monetary donations are what’s needed the most.

“Money goes farthest because our buying power is so great. Being the food bank we are able to spend money way more efficiently than everyday people and our kettles are out or people can mail it in,” said Trickett.

Those monetary donations can also be made through global Okanagan’s Your Okanagan calendar campaign.

