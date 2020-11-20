Food Bank Friday: Lake Country Food Bank prepares for busy holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

With food drives put on hold due to the pandemic, The Lake Country Food Bank has pivoted to toy drives.

“We are doing toy drives so that we can spruce up the Christmas gift-giving,” said Joy Haxton, Lake Country Food Bank executive director.

“We are very fortunate that the Lions Club of Lake Country will do the dispersing and they are also doing the sorting of all the gifts.”

Families will receive a new set of pyjamas, a homemade pillow, and some toys to put under the tree from wish lists that the Lions Club of Lake Country has collected.

Ahead of the holidays, the food bank is also looking for food donations that make the holidays extra sweet.

“It’s the specialty items that are hard to purchase because they take such a huge cost: honey, jam, hot chocolate, those extras,” said Haxton.

“We wouldn’t buy cookies or chips that sort of thing but we all know that’s something that is enjoyed on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.”

This year they are anticipating greater demand for Christmas hampers than ever before.

“Last year we did about 175 hampers. I think we have scheduled to do about 300 this year,” said Haxton.

“We wanted to be prepared in the event we get those last-minute hampers which we always do.”

As our opportunity to meet our viewers in their communities will be virtually impossible this year we will have to mail out many of our calendars. For this reason, we encourage you to make your donation today. 100 per cent of the money will be forwarded to the food bank.

You can donate in the following ways:

Online: Through Food Banks BC click here to be redirected to make a donation to the food bank in your area.

Through Food Banks BC click here to be redirected to make a donation to the food bank in your area. By phone: Call our front desk at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card

Call our front desk at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card By mail: Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to Global Okanagan 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, BC V1Y 6J2

Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to In person: At the Global Okanagan Office, 342 Leon Ave Kelowna BC. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit

When you donate online, by phone or by mail, we will mail your calendar(s) to you. Expect that they will take 10 days to 2 weeks to arrive.

Please make a donation to the food bank of your choice in the Okanagan.

Only donations of $30 and greater are eligible for a tax receipt which will come from the foodbank.

Donations will be accepted until Dec.31, 2020.

