Nova Scotia reports 7 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Nova Scotia health officials reported seven new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 61.

Three of the new cases are located in the western zone, two of which are close contacts of previously reported cases. One of the cases is an employee of Eden Valley Poultry, where an outbreak of COVID-19 was declared on Friday. The province says a total of six employees have tested positive to date.

“All employees have been tested and are self-isolating until they can be retested this coming week,” read a news release.

The poultry processing plant in Berwick, N.S., remains closed for two weeks.

“I want to thank everyone at Eden Valley Poultry for working with Public Health in efforts to contain the virus,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release.

“We know how quickly COVID-19 can spread. It is essential for all Nova Scotians to follow all the public health guidelines — isolate when required, wear a mask, practice social distancing, limit social contacts and travel, stay home when feeling unwell and wash your hands.”

Two of the new cases in the eastern zone and one case in northern zone are travel-related and are self-isolating.

One additional case is in the central health zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,409 positive cases of the virus, 320 of which have come amid the second wave.

According to Public Health, 259 of the second-wave cases are now considered resolved.

There have been 65 deaths in Nova Scotia as a result of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There have been no new deaths since Oct. 1.

Pop-up testing on Saturday

Nova Scotia is holding walk-in COVID-19 testing for residents of Annapolis Valley and Kings County, after declaring an outbreak at the poultry plant.

The province is advising anyone living near the plant, areas from New Minas to Middleton, to get tested. Walk-in testing will be available at Berwick Fire Hall, on Sunday and Monday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (site closed 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.).

An additional COVID-19 mobile testing unit will be deployed at the Middleton Fire Hall on Monday (10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and Tuesday (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

Pop-up rapid COVID-19 testing sites continue in other areas of Nova Scotia this weekend as well.

Testing will be held in Antigonish, at the St. FX Amelia Saputo Centre, at 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A pop-up rapid testing site will also be held in Halifax, at the YMCA on Gottingen Street, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Walk-in testing is still available at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth. This testing uses the standard PCR swab method, not the rapid testing kit.

In addition, the province is accepting bookings for COVID-19 testing appointments for asymptomatic individuals until Sunday, Dec. 13, with appointments starting next week.

All of these testing options are available to those without symptoms of COVID-19, who have not traveled or had close contact with a positive case, according to the province.

Individuals with symptoms are directed to call 8-1-1 or complete a Nova Scotia online self-assessment and book an appointment for testing.