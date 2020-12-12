Coronavirus: Walk-in testing available in Annapolis Valley and Kings County

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is holding walk-in COVID-19 testing for residents of Annapolis Valley and Kings County, after declaring an outbreak at a poultry plant.

The Eden Valley Poultry Inc. processing plant in Berwick, N.S., is now closed for two weeks after four COVID-19 cases were reported there this week.

After the plant’s closure on Wednesday, all 450 staff members have been tested, and retesting for employees is planned.

In a provincial briefing on Friday, health officials said they are waiting for more than 300 test results to come back. As a precautionary measure, they said Public Health will be ramping up testing in the area.

The province is advising anyone living near the plant, areas from New Minas to Middleton, to get tested. Walk-in testing will be available at Berwick Fire Hall, on Sunday and Monday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (site closed 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.).

An additional COVID-19 mobile testing unit will be deployed at the Middleton Fire Hall on Monday (10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and Tuesday (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

The province says testing will be available to those who:

have no symptoms

are not a close contact of a person with COVID-19

are not isolating because of travel outside of Atlantic Canada

This is not a rapid testing site, and uses the standard PCR swab method.

Other testing sites this weekend

Rapid testing will be held in Antigonish, at the St. FX Amelia Saputo Centre, at 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A pop-up rapid testing site will also be held in Halifax, at the YMCA on Gottingen Street, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Walk-in testing is still available at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth. This testing uses the standard PCR swab method, not the rapid testing kit.

Standard testing is also available at Acadia University in Wolfville by appointment.

In addition, the province is accepting bookings for COVID-19 testing appointments for asymptomatic individuals until Sunday, Dec. 13, with appointments starting next week.

All of these testing options are available to those without symptoms of COVID-19, who have not traveled or had close contact with a positive case, according to the province.

Individuals with symptoms are directed to call 8-1-1 or complete a Nova Scotia online self-assessment and book an appointment for testing.