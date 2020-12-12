Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP investigate tampering with railway crossings

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 12, 2020 11:05 am
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

RCMP in Antigonish County say they’re investigating four incidents of tampered railway crossings in the area.

Police responded to three incidents on Wednesday and another on Friday where police determined lights had been tampered with “to activate the crossing lights indicating that a train was coming, even though none were,” read a news release.

Police say that in one of the incidents, the lights were tampered with to shorten the warning time of an approaching train by more than 50 per cent.

RCMP say the investigation into the tampering is ongoing, “and would like to remind the public to exercise caution when approaching railway crossings at intersections with public roadways.”

Click to play video 'RCMP announce organized crime busts in Halifax after public concern' RCMP announce organized crime busts in Halifax after public concern
RCMP announce organized crime busts in Halifax after public concern
