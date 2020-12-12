RCMP investigate break-in in Liverpool, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP are seeking help in the investigation of a break-in that occurred in Liverpool, N.S., Friday morning.

Police say that one or more suspects broke into a residence on White Point Road, between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. A “significant amount” of cash was stolen, according to police.

RCMP were contacted shortly after 8 a.m. and began an investigation.

They ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to contact the Liverpool RCMP detachment.

