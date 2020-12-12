Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate break-in in Liverpool, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 12, 2020 9:51 am
Nova Scotia RCMP are seeking help in the investigation of a break-in that occurred in Liverpool, N.S., Friday morning.

Police say that one or more suspects broke into a residence on White Point Road, between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. A “significant amount” of cash was stolen, according to police.

Read more: RCMP should inform public about rationale behind unusual chase: N.S. premier

RCMP were contacted shortly after 8 a.m. and began an investigation.

They ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to contact the Liverpool RCMP detachment.

RCMP announce organized crime busts in Halifax after public concern
