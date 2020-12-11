Sexually violent offender Rodney Gambler wanted by Edmonton police for 3rd time this year

Send this page to someone via email

A sexually violent offender who is known to allegedly breach his conditions is wanted by Edmonton police for a third time this year.

On Friday, Edmonton police said arrest warrants had been issued for Rodney Gambler, 27, who allegedly breached four of his conditions: two peace bonds and two court orders.

While police did not say what orders he allegedly breached or what the court order stemmed from, they consider him to be “a violent and sexually violent offender, most notably while under the influence of any intoxicants.”

Gambler was released from custody in October 2019, at which time police issued a warning to the public about his “significant risk” to reoffend.

Story continues below advertisement

At that time, police said the conditions of his release included a nightly curfew and to not consume any alcohol or have any drug paraphernalia.

He also couldn’t enter into a dating, intimate or sexual relationship with any person or have friendships with any women, unless her identity was disclosed to his supervisor and she was informed of his past by his supervisor.

Less than a week later in early November, police issued a warrant for his arrest, saying he had breached his conditions. It happened again this past spring, and then again at the end of September.

In each case, Gambler was located and arrested: In May, it took about two weeks, but in September he was found within 24 hours.

Gambler is five-foot-10-inches tall and 175 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Police said he is known to carry weapons and should not be approached.

— With files from Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED