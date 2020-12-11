Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Sexually violent offender Rodney Gambler wanted by Edmonton police for 3rd time this year

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 7:45 pm
Rodney Gambler, 27, in an undated photo from the Edmonton Police Service.
Rodney Gambler, 27, in an undated photo from the Edmonton Police Service. Edmonton Police Service

A sexually violent offender who is known to allegedly breach his conditions is wanted by Edmonton police for a third time this year.

On Friday, Edmonton police said arrest warrants had been issued for Rodney Gambler, 27, who allegedly breached four of his conditions: two peace bonds and two court orders.

While police did not say what orders he allegedly breached or what the court order stemmed from, they consider him to be “a violent and sexually violent offender, most notably while under the influence of any intoxicants.”

Gambler was released from custody in October 2019, at which time police issued a warning to the public about his “significant risk” to reoffend.

Read more: Edmonton police issue warning about ‘violent offender’ being released

Story continues below advertisement

At that time, police said the conditions of his release included a nightly curfew and to not consume any alcohol or have any drug paraphernalia.

Trending Stories

He also couldn’t enter into a dating, intimate or sexual relationship with any person or have friendships with any women, unless her identity was disclosed to his supervisor and she was informed of his past by his supervisor.

Less than a week later in early November, police issued a warrant for his arrest, saying he had breached his conditions. It happened again this past spring, and then again at the end of September. 

In each case, Gambler was located and arrested: In May, it took about two weeks, but in September he was found within 24 hours.

Gambler is five-foot-10-inches tall and 175 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Police said he is known to carry weapons and should not be approached.

With files from Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEdmonton crimeSex OffenderSexual OffenderRodney Gamblersexually violent offenderEdmonton sexually violent offenderRodney Gambler arrest warrantRodney Gambler breached conditions
Flyers
More weekly flyers