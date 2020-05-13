Menu

Crime

Edmonton police issue arrest warrants for ‘violent and sexually violent offender’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 12:51 am
Updated May 13, 2020 12:52 am
Rodney Gambler, 26, is wanted for allegedly breaching conditions of his court order, police said in a news release issued on Tuesday. Supplied by EPS

The Edmonton Police Service is asking for help to find a man with warrants out for his arrest, saying he “poses a great risk to the public.”

Rodney Gambler, 26, is wanted for allegedly breaching conditions of his court order, police said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

While police did not say what court order conditions he allegedly breached or what the court order stemmed from, they consider him to be “a violent and sexually violent offender, most notably while under the influence of any intoxicants.”

“He is considered dangerous, is known to carry weapons and should not be approached,” police said.

Gambler is five-foot-10-inches tall and 165 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

