Crime

Edmonton police issue arrest warrants for ‘violent and sexually violent offender’

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 3:56 pm
Edmonton police issued arrest warrants for Rodney Gambler, Sept. 30, 2020.
Edmonton police issued arrest warrants for Rodney Gambler, Sept. 30, 2020. Courtesy: Edmonton police

Edmonton police are asking for help finding Rodney Gambler, 26, who is wanted on two counts of breaching a peace bond.

In a news release Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service said Gambler allegedly breached conditions of his court order.

Read more: Edmonton police issue warning about ‘violent offender’ being released

Police said he “poses a great risk to the public and is considered by police to be a violent and sexually violent offender, most notably while under the influence of any intoxicants.”

Trending Stories

The EPS describes Gambler as 5’10” tall, 165 lbs, with dark brown or black hair and brown eyes.

“He is considered dangerous, is known to carry weapons, and should not be approached,” Edmonton police said in the news release.

Read more: Edmonton police issue arrest warrants for ‘violent and sexually violent offender’

This is the second time this year Edmonton police have issued arrest warrants for Gambler. He was wanted in May for also allegedly breaching conditions of his court order.

Anyone with any information about Gambler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

