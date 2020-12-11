37 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 2,584

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 37 new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 2,584, including 54 deaths.

Twelve of the new cases are in Barrie, while eight are in New Tecumseth, six are in Bradford and four are in Midland.

The rest of the new cases are in Collingwood, Innisfil, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Ramara, Severn and Springwater.

Two of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is a result of a congregate setting outbreak and another is a result of an institutional setting outbreak.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

This week, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit smashed its weekly case record, reporting 339 new cases from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11.

On Friday, the Ontario government announced the region will move to the province’s COVID-19 red-control zone on Monday.

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s total 2,584 COVID-19 cases, 83 per cent — or 2,155 — have recovered, while 15 people remain in hospital.

There are currently 18 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at six schools, five congregate settings, three workplaces, two long-term care facilities, one retirement home and one hospital.

The school outbreaks are Bear Creek Secondary School, Portage View Public School and Steele Street Public School, all of which are in Barrie, as well as Banting Memorial High School in Alliston, Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil and Bradford District High School.

There have been 84 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region in total since the start of the pandemic — at 22 long-term care facilities, 20 workplaces, 14 educational settings, 12 congregate settings, 11 retirement homes, four community settings and one hospital.

According to the province of Ontario, 28 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

W.C. Little Elementary School in Barrie

Barrie North Collegiate Institute

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie

Eastview Secondary School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Steele Street Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Elementary School in Barrie

St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie

St. Monica’s Catholic School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Angus Morrison Elementary School in Essa

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in New Tecumseth

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil

Lake Simcoe Public School in Innisfil

St. James Catholic School in Adjala-Tosorontio

East Oro Public School in Oro-Medonte

Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia

Our Lady of Lourdes Separate School in Springwater

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,848 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 136,631, including 3,916 deaths.

